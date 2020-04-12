Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Govt to distribute face masks to people for free of cost

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to distribute face masks for free of charge to everyone in Andhra Pradesh. CM YS Jagan has ordered the distribution of 16 crore masks to about 5.3 crore people in the state three for each. He said that the masks provide some protection ordered the authorities to distribute them as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the officials said that 1.43 crore families out of 1.47 crore families in the state have completed a third survey. ANMs and Asha workers who have referred 9,107 people out of 32,349 to undergo tests. However, the CM also ordered all the 32,349 people to be tested. On the other hand, the Department of Medicine is preparing for 45,000 tests in zones where there are more number of COVID-19 cases.

CM YS Jagan advised to be more vigilant at the places where red zones are declared. He directed the officials to pay special attention to the elderly, those suffering from diabetes and other diseases. As many as 417 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh of which 199 positive cases among those who went to Delhi.