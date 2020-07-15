Coronavirus in Chittoor: Officials impose lockdown in Tirupati corporation divisions

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh are increasing day by day. The situation is severe particularly Tirupati of Chittoor district with thousand cases in the city alone. Meanwhile, the authorities were alerted and contemplating to impose full lockdown from today in 18 divisions where there more than 20 cases. The divisions include 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 28, 29,30,31,35, 36, 37, 38. However, officials gave permission for essentials and vegetable shops till 11am and exceptions are made for emergency, medical, emergency and liquor shops.

In the rest of the city, shops are open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Measures were also taken in the panchayats near Tirupati. Avilala, Thiruchanuru, Padmavathipuram and Shettipalli panchayats, which have registered more than 20 cases in the Tirupati rural zone in the first installment. Hence, lockdown is being implemented from today.

As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Tuesday, as many as 1916 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 33,019 and the death toll increased to 408 with ten in Anantapur, nine in West Godavari, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa three each in Kurnool and Prakasam and two in Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram.