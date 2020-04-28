Coronavirus in Guntur: Officials imposes 48-hour complete lockdown in Narasaraopet

Guntur district collector Samuel Anand Kumar has taken steps to strengthen coronavirus control measures at Narasaraopet to contain the dreadful virus. As part of that, the administration has took a decision to impose full 48-hour lockdown in the wake of spike in coronavirus cases. The Collector on Tuesday said that the action will be taken against anybody who come out of the houses for no reasons. He said that the strong measures are needed to be taken to curb coronavirus and the people should cooperate.

Collector said that some of the private hospitals are violating lockdown rules and regulations. He advised no OPs be treated unless it is urgency. "We are providing good food at Quarantine Centers. We also offer dryfruits to the Muslim brothers. Get medical checkups if you have any symptoms; we are sending the lock-down violators to jail," said Samuel Anand Kumar. In the last 24 hours, there have been 17 new coronavirus cases reported in the district taking the total cases to 254 and eight people were reported dead.

While there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh ever since it has increased the COVID-19 tests. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Guntur district stand in second position with 254 cases after Kurnool which has 332 cases.

The chief minister who addressed the media on Monday has advised the people to be cautious and safe untill virus is contained. He said that t is is not good to discriminate the people who are suffering from coronavirus.