Coronavirus in Kurnool: Death toll reaches five in the district

Kurnool: With the fast-growing coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the death toll has reached 17 in with Kurnool reporting more number of deaths of 5. People are worried about the number of corona cases increasing day by day. In the meanwhile, an elderly man of age 78, from Mederi Street in Kurnool City has declared dead while undergoing treatment for coronavirus as said by District Collector Veerapandian. The elderly-man is said to have no other illnesses. With this, the total number of corona deaths in the district increased to five.

On the other hand, as many as 26 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus cases in the district today taking the tally to 158 of which five declared dead and one discharged. The remaining are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals. More than 60 cases have been reported in the Kurnool city so far. Most of the corona cases are reported in the city's One town, Prakashnagar, NR Peta and Rojaveedi areas. Red zones have been announced in 30 areas of the city. Officials are appealing for people to be confined to homes and not to hit the roads.

Meanwhile, as per the latest media health bulletin released by state nodal officer on Sunday, as many as 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh taking the tally to 647 cases. Off which, 65 of them were recovered and discharged, and 17 were reported dead. With this, there are 565 active cases in the state.