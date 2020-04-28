Coronavirus in Nellore: Officials to use Robot services to assist patients

The officials of Nellore on Tuesday said that the coronavirus positive patients would be treated and assisted with robots. The Robot services in Andhra Pradesh were first launched in regional COVID-19 hospital in Nellore. The authorities of Helping Hands organisation in Nellore handed over the robot to the district officials and they also given a demo. The IAS officer Ram Gopal, collector Seshagiri Babu and JC Dr Vinod Kumar who witnessed the demo appreciated the Helping Hand organisation's work.

It is said that the robot could deliver up to 40 kg of medicines and food to positive people at once. The organizers of the company told the officials that they would supply two more robots to the district.

Meanwhile, there has been a constant rise in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh ever since it has increased the COVID-19 tests. As per the latest media health bulletin released by the state nodal officer, the state has reported 82 new positive cases in the last twenty four hours taking the tally to 1259 with 258 recovered and 31 fatal cases. The health bulletin states that as many as 5783 samples have been tested so far. Guntur district stand in second position with 254 cases after Kurnool which has 332 cases.