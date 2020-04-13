Coronavirus Lockdown: Andhra government to bring back the students stranded at various places

Tollywood: Telugu students who have travelled to different areas to study have been stranded in the respective places amid coronavirus lockdown. Many students are stuck in Chhattisgarh in particular. After the lockdown was imposed, the students left from Delhi, however, they were blocked by Chhattisgarh police and a temporary rehabilitation was arranged for them. Seeing the plight of the students, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was alarmed and advised the authorities to take steps to bring them back to their homes. All these students are going to their hometowns in special buses today.

Also, students trapped in Italy have not reached Visakhapatnam. However, the Students will reportedly be repatriated on a special flight. For many days, students struggled at the Italian airport. Eventually, the authorities responded positively to bring them back to AP. On the other hand, as the lockdown has come to an end, the government is likely to relax some of the departments.

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has mounted to 420 on Sunday evening along with six fatal cases.