Coronavirus lockdown: Andhra natives blocked at borders, shifted to quarantine later

After the announcement of lockdown across the state amidst the coronavirus spread, the natives of Andhra Pradesh who are residing in Hyderabad have flocked to their native places in Andhra Pradesh. However, tension erupted after they were stopped at the Andhra Telangana borders on Wednesday night. They were blocked despite the Telangana police have issued no objection certificate.

In Hyderabad, hostel owners demanded evacuation of students and took to the police stations all week long. Police have issued no objection documents to nearly 8,000 people, saying they would go home. All of them started their journey to their homes on their own vehicles, cars and two-wheelers. They were stopped by AP police on the border.

Those who arrived at the Garikapadu check post from late evening till midnight were finally allowed into the AP and were evacuated to Quarantine for medical check-ups according to Wednesday's midnight report. The people of Guntur and Krishna districts were shifted to Nuzividu IIIT, while East Godavari residents were shifted to Raja Mahendravaram and, West Godavari to Tadepalligudem, Pallakollu and Bhimavaram Quarantine centers. AP officials at the borders have clarified that whoever comes from Hyderabad shall be not allowed.

On Wednesday night of the flight from Hyderabad, the police blocked then at checkposts when they reached the border of Dharmaracherla checkpoint. The police have made it clear that they are not allowed into the AP at the behest of the authorities. However, the travelers are requested to conduct medical tests and send them to their hometowns.

On the other hand, AP students staying in Hyderabad, working in private companies were appealed by Andhra Pradesh government to stay at their own places. The Andhra Pradesh advised to focus on the health of their family members.