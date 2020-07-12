Coronavirus positive cases cross 3,000 mark in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Chittoor district reported highest number of 300 positive cases on Friday with which the district tally has crossed 3,000 mark. For the fourth consecutive day the district has registered more than 200 cases with a peak of 300 cases on Friday.



Among the 3,012 positive cases so far, the active cases stand at 1,237. So far 19 deaths took place while two more patients are reported positive after their death. Till now 1,754 patients were cured and discharged including 74 on Saturday from two Covid care centres, Ruia and SVIMS hospitals.

The situation in Tirupati has become so grim which has more than 800 positive cases. On Friday itself, 148 new cases are reported in the City. District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has informed the Chief Secretary Neelam Sahney and Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy during a video conference on Friday night that about 92 employees of TTD have positive symptoms.

A review will be held on Monday on the precautions being taken by the TTD to contain the spread of the virus to the visiting pilgrims. With increase in positive cases, the number of containment clusters are also going up. As of now, there are 204 such clusters in the district. Still the results of more than 4,000 samples are to be released.

Meanwhile, Joint Collector – Development V Veerabrahmam held a meeting at ESI hospital in Tirupati which will be made a Covid hospital in view of the spike in cases. He directed the officials to make all arrangements there by July 15. It was planned to extend Covid care to those working in Judiciary at this facility. IMA has come forward to extend Covid medical care to doctors and other professionals.

He made it clear that the required oxygen cylinders, laboratories and other infrastructure will have to be arranged before the stipulated time. DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, DCHS Dr P Saralamma, ESI Covid Special officer Ramana Reddy, Dr K Bala Sankar Reddy, Dr T Bharathi, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi, Dr Srihari Rao, Dr P Ravi Raju and others attended the meeting.