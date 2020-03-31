Coronavirus: Tirupati police tracks 12 Delhi returnees and placed in hospital quarantine

Tirupati police successfully tracked total 12 Delhi Returnees (Tablighi Jamaat Members ) of the Tirupati city who had participated in Delhi Muslim Mashoora (Convocation) on 15th to 17 March. According to police information out of 16 only 12 members of Jamaat had participated in Delhi religious convocation. Other 4 members were identified as travelled persons along with them from Delhi only. Among the 12 Jamaat members one person located in Bengaluru.

City residents were in grip of fear when this issue came to light on Tuesday. In this regard, Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy told to The Hans India that we have tracked all the Jammat members in Tirupati city who came back to home town from Delhi.

"Already health department officials had collected their blood samples and sent for testing. According to Doctors concerned so far covid 19 symptoms were not diagnosed in Jamaat members," SP said. While they will be under hospital quarantine for medical observation, he added.

The SP appealed to the people that " don't get panic regarding this issue, District Collector N Barat Gupta and myself are closely monitoring the situation minute to minute, so far no one can be identified as covid 19 positive case from these Delhi returnees.