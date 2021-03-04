Coronavirus update: 102 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, active cases mounts to 871

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy for the last ten days. In the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 45,077 coronavirus tests were conducted and 102 were tested positive for the coronavirus. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,90,317 while 7,171 victims have lost their lives across the state including one in Chittoor on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 56 people in the state have fully recovered in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,82,275 while there are 871 active cases in the state. So far 1,40,92,251 corona samples have been tested in the state including.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 25 cases and zero cases in Prakasam district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,489 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,165 in Vizianagaram.