Coronavirus update: 203 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, takes tally to 8,85,437

In Andhra Pradesh, coronavirus cases have dropped on Wednesday according to the health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh State health and medical department. As coronavirus cases dropped sharply on Wednesday with 203 new cases taking the tally to 8,95,437 while deaths were recorded low with one case in Krishna district taking the death toll to 7134. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Wednesday 44,670 people were tested for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 231 discharges have been reported on Wednesday with which 8,75,921 people in the state have now fully recovered and been discharged from the coronavirus epidemic in the state while the number of active cases has dropped to 2,382. The government has tested 1,24,41,272 samples so far across the state, the bulletin said.



The highest number of corona cases was reported in Guntur district on Wednesday with 41 cases, while the least with two cases in Vizianagaram district.



