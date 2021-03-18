Coronavirus update: 218 fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh, active cases mounts to 1795

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been once again mounting in the state, which has become the major concern. Among the tests conducted for 31,165 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 218 people were tested positive on Thursday According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,92,740 while 7,186 victims have lost their lives across the state.

On the other hand, 117 people in the state have fully recovered from coronavirus in the last twenty four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,83,759 while there are 1795 active cases in the state.

According to district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 63 cases and the lowest with two cases in West Godavari district. There are reports that the coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the country in the recent past. The prime minister Narendra Modi has conducted a meeting with the chief ministers of the states on Wednesday and discussed on the strategies to be implemented in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases.



