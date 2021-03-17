Coronavirus update: 253 fresh cases and one death reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been once again mounting in the state, which has become the major concern. Among the tests conducted for 30,716 samples in the last 24 hours, as many as 253 people were tested positive on Wednesday. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,92,522 while 7,186 victims have lost their lives across the state including one death in Guntur in the last twenty four hours.

Meanwhile, 137 people in the state have fully recovered from coronavirus in the last twenty four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,83,642 while there are 1694 active cases in the state.

According to district wise data, Guntur district has reported highest number of cases in the last twenty four hours with 69 cases and the lowest with four cases in West Godavari district. There are reports that the coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the state in recent past.



