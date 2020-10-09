Coronavirus update: 5145 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 7,44,864

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have declined again. According to the latest health bulletin released by the state, 70,521 samples were tested and as many as 5,145 were diagnosed with coronavirus, which brings the number of covid infections in the state to 7,44,864. In the last 24 hours, 31 people died with five in Prakasam district, four in Chittoor, four in Visakhapatnam, three in Anantapur, three in East Godavari, three in Krishna, three in Nellore, one each in Guntur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts. This brings the total number of corona deaths in the state to 6,159.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases, 691040 members have recovered from the dreadful virus including 6,110 people recovering from covid. At present, there are 47,665 active cases. So far 64,20,474 samples have been tested across the state.

As far as district-wise data is concerned, West Godavari has registered highest number of cases with 862 and rest of the district's data as follows East Godavari 738, Prakasam 486, Chittoor 757, Guntur 342, Nellore 310, Anantapur 285, Srikakulam 139, Krishna 310, Vizianagaram 194, Kadapa 352, Visakhapatnam 159, Kurnool 211 cases respectively.