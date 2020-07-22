Coronavirus update: 6045 new cases and 65 deaths in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches 64,713

Amaravati: As many as 6045 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 64,713. Meanwhile, 65 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking the toll to 823 as on Tuesday, according to the bulletin released by the medical and health department. The total 65 deaths on Tuesday constitutes 15 from Guntur, 10 from Krishna, 8 from West Godavari, 7 from East Godavari, 5 each in Chittoor and Kurnool, 4 in Vizianagaram, 3 each in Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kadapa and Nellore respectively.

Visakhapatnam with 1049 positive cases emerged as highest in the last 24 hours followed by East Godavari 891, Guntur 842, Kurnool 678, West Godavari 672, Chittoor 345, Nellore 327, Anantapur 325, Srikakulam 252, Kadapa 229, Prakasam 177, Krishna 151, Vizianagaram 107.

On the other hand, out of the total 64,713 positive cases, 32,127 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 31,763 got discharged and 823 died. While 6494 people got discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres in the State in the last twenty-four hours.



