Coronavirus update: 67 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally climbs to 1650

In the last twenty-four hours, the Andhra Pradesh state has records as many as 67 new coronavirus positive cases among the tests conducted for 10, 292 samples from Sunday morning to Monday morning. With this the total number of cases mounted to 1650 cases so far. According to the medial health bulletin released by the state nodal officer on Monday, as any as 524 persons were reportedly recovered and 33 fatalities while 1093 patients have been under treatment.

In the last 24 hours, there were 19 cases reported in Guntur district, 1 in Chittoor, 4 in YSR district, 12 in Krishna district, 25 in Kurnool district and 6 Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, with the opening of wine shops following the relaxation of lockdown rules from today, the drinkers across the state have thronged to the streets from the morning. Even though the government allowed the shops to open from 11 am to 7 pm, people started waiting at shops from morning itself to get their turn quickly as they have fears that stocks might get depleted soon.



