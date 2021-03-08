Coronavirus update: 74 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, active cases remains at 1009

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been choppy for the last ten days. In the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 25,907 coronavirus tests were conducted and 74 were tested positive for the coronavirus. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,90,766 while 7,176 victims have lost their lives across the state including one each in Guntur and Nellore on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 61 people in the state have fully recovered in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,82,581 while there are 1009 active cases in the state. So far 1,42,62,086 corona samples have been tested in the state including.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 29 cases and zero cases in West Godavari district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,515 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,170 in Vizianagaram.







