Coronavirus update: 7855 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 6,54,385

The coronavirus cases have been gradually decreasing from the last week with reporting less number of cases of about 7000 against 10,000 cases daily earlier. In the last 24 hours, 7855 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh as of Thursday, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,54,385. Also, the health department has announced that 51 people had died with the coronavirus taking the total toll to 5506. As per the health bulletin, 7 people from Chittoor, six from Anantapur and Guntur, five from Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, four in East Godavari, 3 each in West Godavari, Kadapa and Kurnool, two in Vizianagaram and Nellore and one in Srikakulam respectively.

Meanwhile, there are currently 69,353 active cases in the state who are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals and as many as 5,79,474 people have recovered from the coronavirus including 8807 people being discharged in last 24 hours. The government announced that 76,000 corona samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state and a total of 53,78,367 corona samples were tested so far.

East Godavari district has the highest number of positive cases with 91,142 in the state with 1095 new cases on Thursday followed by West Godavari district at 61,651 with 992 new cases. On the other hand, an increase in the number of discharges is a sigh of relief to Andhra Pradesh government and the details of the bulletin are in below table.





