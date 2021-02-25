Coronavirus update: 82 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, active cases remains at 611

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been coming down as the days are progressing. In the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 35,443 coronavirus tests were conducted and 82 members were tested positive for the coronavirus. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect. According to the health bulletin, the total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,89,585. So far 7,168 victims have lost their lives across the state.

Meanwhile, 74 people in the state have fully recovered in the last twenty-four hours taking the total number of people recovered in the state to 8,81,806 while there are 611 active cases in the state. So far 1,38,43,190 corona samples have been tested in the state including 35,443 on Wednesday.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 21 cases and zero cases in Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,426 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,159 in Vizianagaram.



