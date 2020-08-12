Coronavirus update: 9597 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh taking tally to 2,54,146

In the latest media health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh health department on Wednesday, as many as 9,597 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 2,54,146. According to the Andhra Pradesh Health department, 6676 persons have recovered from COVID-19 and discharged while 93 people have been reported dead.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,61,425 people have been discharged and 1681 people have died so far while as many as 90,425 patients are taking the treatment at various COVID hospitals. When it comes to tests, 57,148 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 24,311 rapid antigen tests and 32,837 VRDL, Trunat and NACO.

East Godavari and Chittoor have registered four number digit cases with 1332, 1235 respectively and the rest of the districts have reported three-digit number cases. In the past 24 hours, the death toll in the districts is as follows with 13 in Guntur, 11 in Prakasam, 10 each in Chittoor and Nellore, 9 in Srikakulam, 7 each Kadapa and Anantapur, 6 5 each in East Godavari and Vizianagaram, 4 each in Kurnool and West Godavari and 2 in Krishna.



