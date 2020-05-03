Coronavirus update: Andhra and Telangana likely to operate RTC busses in green zones!

The central government is gradually easing the norms to put the economy back on track. As part of that, it has given the green signal to run the RTC busses in green zones. However, the centre has left the final decision on this to the states. In the case of Telangana, buses have been halted for the past 45 days from March 22. It seems that the decision will be taken at the Cabinet meeting to be held on May 5 ahead of the completion of lockdown on May 7 in Telangana.

It is learnt that the section of people, especially poor and middle class, are eagerly waiting for the operations to be started as they could move out for various works such as going to hospitals, etc. If the reports are to be believed, the Telangana government is said to be contemplating to run the busses with fifty per cent commuters by following social distancing. The paperwork is said to be under progress to this extent.

While in Andhra Pradesh, the officials are ready to operate the busses in Green and Orange zones. Currently, five districts in Andhra Pradesh are declared as Red Zones, and the remaining eight districts are in green and orange zone where the officials are ready to run the busses. The root map is being prepared to this extent, and the officials would submit the report to the government on Sunday. The buses are expected to run from Monday.

APSRTC MD Madireddy Pratap would meet with RTC officials this morning to discuss on the issue. Earlier, the government has thought to run the busses from April 16 and initiated bookings. However, with the extension of the second phase of lockdown extended till May 3, the government has revoked its decision. It remains to be seen what the two Telugu states governments would decide on this issue.