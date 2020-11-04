Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 2477 new cases and 10 deaths, tally mounts to 8,33,208

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a increase for last two days on Wednesday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2477 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Wednesday morning taking the total tally to 8,33,208 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 10 deaths with two each in Guntur, Krishna and Visakapatnam, one each in Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, and West Godavari.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 8,05, 026 including 2701 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 21,438 till Wednesday morning. The state has so far conducted 83 ,42, 265 tests including 75,465 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor registered 321 cases, West Godavari 375, East Godavari 424, Guntur 323, Krishna 332, Anantapur 52, Kadapa 127, Visakhapatnam 122, Prakasam 70 Nellore 94, Srikakulam 117, Vizianagaram 85, Kurnool 35,



