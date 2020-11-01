Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh registers 2618 new cases and 16 deaths on Sunday

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has seen a fall on Sunday. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2618 new Coronavirus cases reported as on Sunday morning taking the total tally to 8,25,966 cases. Meanwhile the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 16 deaths with four in Krishna, three in Chittoor and Guntur, two in Anantapur, one each in East Godavari, Srikakulam, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, the recovery rate also increased hugely taking the discharged cases to 7,95,592 including 3509 new recoveries while the active cases stands at 23,668 till Sunday morning. The state has so far conducted 81,15,685 tests including 88,780 in the last 24 hours.

According to district wise data, Chittoor registered 493 cases followed by West Godavari 296, East Godavari 291, Guntur 387, Krishna 328, Anantapur 123, Kadapa 125, Visakhapatnam 85, Prakasam 255, Nellore 96, Srikakulam 95, Vizianagaram 74, Kurnool 40,