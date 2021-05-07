Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 17,188 new cases and 73 deaths

Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly reporting 20,000 cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Friday, as many as 17,188 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,00,424 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 12,45,374 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll has also increased and about 73 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 8,519. While the recoveries has been increasing daily, which is a sigh of relief. A total of 12,749 people have recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stands at 1,86,695 till date.



Going by the district wise data, Chittoor district has reported highest 2260 cases followed by 1868 in Visakhapatnam, 1823 in East Godavari respectively.









