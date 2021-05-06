Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 21,954 new cases and 72 deaths

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been increasing rapidly in the last month reporting maximum number of cases every day. In the lastest health bulletin released by the state government on Thursday, as many as 21,954 new cases erupted in the state out of 1,10,147 samples conducted. The total number of cases mounted to 12,28,186 cases.

Meanwhile the death toll also been a concern with more than 50 deaths being reported every day. About 72 people have been dead in the last twenty four hours taking the total deaths to 8,446. While the recoveries has been increasing daily, which is a sigh of relief. A total of 10,141 people have recovered from dreadful virus in the last twenty four hours. The active cases stands at 1,82,329 till date.



Going by the district wise data, East Godavari district has reported highest 3531 cases followed by 2354 in Chittoor, 2107 in Visakhapatnam respectively.









