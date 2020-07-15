Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2432 new cases, tally mounts to 35,451

Andhra Pradesh: As per the latest media health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state administration on Wednesday, as many as 2432 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 35,451 and the death toll increased to 452 along with 44 new deaths with nine in Anantapur, nine in West Godavari, five in Kurnool, four each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam two each Kadapa, Krishna and Prakasam and one each in Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, a total of 22,197 samples were tested in twenty-four hours in which 2412 cases related to state and 20 cases from migrants. On the other hand, the discharged cases stands at 18,378 along with 805 new recoveries on Wednesday and the active cases stands at 16,621 respectively. The state has conducted 12,17,963 tests so far which is the first state to do so.

On the other hand, as per the district-wise data, Guntur district registered the highest number of cases on with 468 cases followed by Kurnool 403, Chittoor 257, East Godavari 247, West Godavari 207, Srikakulam 178, Anantapur 162, Visakhapatnam 123, Kadapa 112, Krishna 108. As usual Kurnool tops the list with more cases at 4226.



