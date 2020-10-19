Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 2,918 new cases taking tally to 7,86,050

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has seen a sharp drop in coronavirus cases with less than 3,000 cases were reported on Monday. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Monday, 61,330 people were tested for coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 2,918 tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 7,86,050.

On the other hand, coronavirus deaths in the state have also dropped drastically where as many as only 24 deaths have reported on Monday. The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic has rose to 6,453 across the state. In the last 24 hours, four people each have died in Chittoor district, Guntur, Krishna and in Visakhapatnam, three in Kadapa, two in East Godavari, one each in Nellore, Prakasam and West Godavari.

Meanwhile, the discharges have also dropped drastically in the state. On Sunday, 4,303 people were completely recovered from the coronavirus. Of total 7,86,050 positive cases registered across the state, 7,44,532 have been discharged and 35,065 are currently being treated at various hospitals respectively.



