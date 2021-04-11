Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 3495 new cases, 9 deaths, tally mounts to 9,25,401

Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have continued to increase from the last two weeks with the outbreak of the second wave. According to the state health bulletin there is a spike in the number of cases as on Sunday with more than 3000 cases.

As many as 3495 new positive cases were reported taking the total tally to 9,25,401 cases and 9 more deaths reported by which the total deaths mount to 7279.

Meanwhile, the recoveries stands at 8,97,147 including 1198 new recoveries on Sunday and the active cases mounts to 20,954. The district-wise data confirms that Chittoor topped the list with 719 new cases followed by Guntur 501 and Visakhapatnam 405 cases.

On the other hand, the state has conducted 1.54 crore tests till day including 31,719 in the last 24 hours. The vaccination program is going on in the state and the government is taking all measures to contain the virus.







