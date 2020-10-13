Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 4622 new cases, tally moves to 7,63,573

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh has registered a very less number of coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours. According to the latest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state health department on Tuesday, as many as 4622 new cases have been registered to take the total tally to 7,56,056 cases and 35 fatal cases were reported with seven in Chittoor, five in Krishna, four each in Prakasam and Kadapa, three each in Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, two each in East Godavari and Nellore, one each in West Godavari and Srikakulam respectively. The total fatal cases due to the dreadful virus reaches 6291.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases, 7,14,477members have recovered from the dreadful virus including 5714 people recovering from covid on Tuesday and there are 42,855 active cases. So far 67,02,810 samples have been tested across the state including 72,082 new samples being tested in the last twenty-four hours.



On the other hand, West Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 752 followed by Chittoor 795, East Godavari 691, Guntur 391, Prakasam 442, Anantapur 164, Vizianagaram 159, Kadapa 317, Nellore 228, Kurnool 88, Visakhapatnam 168, Srikakulam 101, Krishna 416.







