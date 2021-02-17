Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 51 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,89,010

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 51 new coronavirus positive cases and 57 discharges in the last 24 hours on Wednesday. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,89,010 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,81,238 which includes 57 discharges in the last twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, 7,165 people have succumbed to the virus including one death each in Krishna and Chittoor on Wednesday and there are 607 active cases in the state till Monday. The state has conducted tests for 1,36,15,847 samples so far including 26,474 in the last twenty-four hours.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 14 cases and zero cases in Prakasam district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,372 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,151 in Vizianagaram.







