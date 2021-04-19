Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 5963 new positive cases and 27 deaths

The Andhra Pradesh state health department has released the health bulletin pertaining to the coronavirus cases in the last twenty four hours as on Monday morning, According to the bulletin, about 5963 new positive cases emerged in the last 24 hours as on Monday morning taking the total number of cases to 9,68,000 cases.

The bulletin also reports that number of deaths has also increased in a single day with 27 deaths with which the death toll mounts to 7437. Meanwhile, the recoveries has been increasing in the state. As many as 2569 more people recovered in the state in the last twenty four hours which takes the total recoveries to 9,12,510 and the active cases stands at 48,053.

The state has so far conducted 1.57 crore tests including 37,765 tests in the last twenty four hours. Going into the district wise data, Chittoor has topped the list reporting 1182 cases followed by 938 in Guntur and 893 in Srikakulam..

The vaccination program is undergoing I'm the state with people coming forward to be vaccinated. The state has received 6 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday and sought more doses from the centre.



