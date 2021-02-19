Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 79 new positive cases, takes tally to 8,89,156

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 79 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours on Friday. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,89,156 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,81,369 which includes 77 discharges in the last twenty-four hours.

On the other hand, 7,167 people have succumbed to the virus including one death in Visakhapatnam on Friday and there are 620 active cases in the state till Friday. The state has conducted tests for 1,36,70,612 samples so far including 26,526 in the last twenty-four hours.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 16 cases and zero cases in Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,388 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,152 in Vizianagaram.







