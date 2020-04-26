Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 81 new cases, tally mounts to 1097

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In the latest media health bulletin released y the health and medical department of the Andhra Pradesh, as many as 81 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 1097 cases with 231 recovered cases and 31 fatal cases. The number of actives cases stands 835. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government, which holds the record of conducting the most significant number of tests in the country has conducted tests 6768 samples in the last 24 hours, and 81 of them were found to have appeared positive for coronavirus.

"81 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours. Total positive cases: 1097; Active cases: 835, Discharged: 231, Deceased 31," reads the health bulletin.

The Andhra Pradesh government Advisor Dr Srinath Reddy told the media that the two Telugu states have stood on top in combating the Coronavirus. "The situation in the state is under control with only few coronavirus deaths," Srinath Reddy said. Recalling that more than half the countries in the world are on lockdown, Srinath Reddy said Coronavirus could be contained with the lockdown.



