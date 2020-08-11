Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh reports 9024 new cases in state taking the tally to 2,44,549

In the health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh government, 9024 new coronavirus cases reported in the state taking the tally to 244549 on Monday and the death toll crossed 2203 with 87 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday.

On the other hand, the total number of recovered patients touched 1,54,749 along with 9113 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,597 active cases in the State.

While coming to district-wise data, East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at a high rate with 1372 and 1138 cases followed by Anantapur 959. Coming to the death toll, Anantapur reported 13, Chittoor 12, Guntur 10, 7 each in Prakasam and Visakhapatnam, 6 each in Kadapa, Srikakulam and West Godavari, 5 each in East Godavari, Nellore and Vizianagaram and three each in Kurnool and Krishna respectively.

When it comes to tests, 58,315 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 30,908 rapid antigen tests and 24,407 VRDL, Trunat and NACO and the cumulative tests done are 25,92,619. With the latest statistics, the recovery rate stands at 60 per cent.



