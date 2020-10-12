Coronavirus update: Andhra Pradesh sees a drastic fall in cases reporting 3224 new patients

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: In a sigh of relief, Andhra Pradesh has registered record low coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours. According to the latest health bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh state health department on Monday, as many as 3224 new cases have been registered taking the total tally to 7,56,056 cases and 32 fatal cases were reported with five each in Krishna and Prakasam, four each in Guntur and Kadapa, three each in Anantapur and East Godavari, two each in Chittoor and West Godavari, one each in Kurnool, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam respectively. The total fatal cases due to the dreadful virus reaches 6256.

On the other hand, East Godavari has registered the highest number of cases with 537 followed by West Godavari 489, Guntur 379, Chittoor 293, Prakasam 270, Anantapur 209, Vizianagaram 191, Kadapa 190, Nellore 166, Kurnool 136, Visakhapatnam 135, Srikakulam 133, Krishna 86.

Meanwhile, out of the total cases, 7,08,712 members have recovered from the dreadful virus including 5504 people recovering from covid on Monday and there are 43,983 active cases. So far 66,30,728 samples have been tested across the state including 61,112 new samples being tested in the last twenty-four hours.







