Coronavirus update: Andhra reports 62 new Covid-19 cases, one death in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 62 new coronavirus cases and 102 discharges and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours. According to the bulletin released by the state health department, the total number of cases has gone up to 8,88,485 while the number of discharged patients stands at 8,80,363.

On the other hand, 7,160 people have succumbed to the virus and there are 962 active cases in the state till Monday. The state has conducted tested 1,33,67,616 samples so far including 22,094 in the last twenty-four hours.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 10 cases and zero cases in West Godavari and Vizianagaram district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,325 in East Godavari and lowest in 41,144 in Vizianagaram.

Meanwhile, 12,059 new Coronavirus cases in till today has been reported across the country taking the total to 1,08,26,363 said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.



