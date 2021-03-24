Coronavirus update: AP reports 585 new cases and four deaths in the last twenty four hours

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing. Among the 35,066 tests were performed in the past 24 hours, 585 cases were confirmed positive for coronavirus while one each in Chittoor, Guntur, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours, which takes the total deaths to 7197. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state to mounts to 8,95,121. Meanwhile, in a single day, 251 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recovering in the state has reached 8,84,978. Currently, there are 2,946 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry. The state has conducted tests for 1,48,40,401 samples in the state.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 128 cases and the lowest with eight cases in YSR Kadapa district. There are reports that coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the country in the recent past.