Coronavirus update: AP reports 758 new cases and four deaths, active cases mounts to 3469

The number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh is steadily increasing from the last week with the outbreak of new strain. Among the 35,196 tests performed in the past 24 hours, 758 new positive cases were confirmed and four deaths reported with two in Chittoor, one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts in the last twenty four hours, which takes the total deaths to 7201. The state health department has released a bulletin to this effect.

The total number of cases registered in the state mounts to 8,95,879. Meanwhile, in a single day, 231 people have fully recovered in the state with which the number of people recovering in the state has reached 8,85,209. Currently, there are 3,469 active cases in the state, according to the health ministry. The state has conducted tests for 1,48,75,597 samples in the state.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 175 cases and the lowest with 13 cases in West Godavari district. There are reports that coronavirus cases are once again mounting across the country in the recent past.