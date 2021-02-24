Coronavirus update: AP reports 94 new cases and zero death

The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has been coming down drastically with less than 100 cases being reported daily from the last fifteen days. The state health and medical department of Andhra Pradesh have released the health bulletin on Wednesday which reported 94 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh in the last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases across the state so far reached 8,89,503 and the active cases stands at 603.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate has also increased to 8,81,732 including 66 recoveries in the last twenty-four hours and the deaths have remained at 7,168 with no deaths on Wednesday. The state has so far conducted 1,38,07,747 including 32,494 tests on Tuesday.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor district has reported the highest number of cases in the last twenty-four hours with 21 cases and zero cases in Prakasam district. The highest number of overall cases reported are 1,24,421 in East Godavari and the lowest in 41,159 in Vizianagaram.