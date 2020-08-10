Coronavirus update in Andhra Pradesh: 7665 new cases reported in state taking the tally to 2,35,525

In the health bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh government, 7665 new coronavirus cases reported in the state taking the tally to 235525 on Monday. The coronavirus toll crossed the 2116-mark as 80 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the total number of recovered patients touched,45,656 lakh as 6925 got cured in the last 24 hours, leaving 87,112 active cases in the State.

While coming to district-wise data, East Godavari and Kurnool districts continued to report new cases at a high rate of 1235 and 883 cases. Coming to the death toll, Guntur reported 10 fresh Covid-19 deaths, Prakasam 11, West Godavari 9, 7 each in Kadapa and Srikakulam, 6 each in Chittoor and Kurnool, 5 each in Anantapur, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, 4 in the East Godavari.

When it comes to tests, 46,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which includes 22,668 rapid antigen tests and 24,331 VRDL, Truant and NACO. With the latest statistics, the recovery rate stands at 60 per cent.



