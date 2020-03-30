Coronavirus update: Lockdown rules to be intensified in Vijayawada from Tuesday

It is learnt that Vijayawada has been declared high alert in the wake of series of coronavirus positive cases and The city has been locked down for last week. Meanwhile, the City Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh stated that the lockdown is being implemented strictly in Vijayawada. However, the commissioner has said that the rules would be intensified from Tuesday to fight coronavirus. The commissioner asserted that people will be allowed to come out from 6 am to 9 am to procure essential commodities. The grocery stores, fruit market, farmer's bazaars and the Kaleshwar Rao market are said to be remained open from 6 am to 9 pm while Milk and Dairy products would be available from 4 am to 8 pm.

The municipal commissioner said that ATM filling vehicles would be allowed from 5 am to 9 pm and take away hotels would be allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. The Government, Police, Fire, Electricity, Revenue, Medical & Health Department vehicles will be allowed at all times. "We have provided special permission for Print and Electronic Media Vehicles, Oil & Gas Filling Vehicles and Mobile Communications Vehicles, " commissioner asserted.

Jewelery, Large Malls, Electronic Shops, Cloth Stores, Fancy Shops, Hardware, Furniture, Bakeries, Ice Cream Parlor, Readymade Shops, Hotels and Restaurants, Food Courts, Iron and Steel Shops, Glass and Plywood Shops, Pizza Coffee Shops are said to be not allowed until the lockdown was completed. Moreover, the commissioner warned of stringent action on those who violates the lockdown rules.