Coronavirus: With 386 positive cases, Kurnool district tops in State

Kurnool: Another 43 new Corona-19 positive cases were reported in Kurnool district on Thursday and the total count has gone up to 386. Of the total cases, 334 are active, 43 discharges and 9 deaths. Majority cases were reported from Kurnool City with 231 followed by 73 in Nandyal Municipality, 10 at Nandikotkur, 7 at Atmakur and one each at Bethamcherla. Dhone and Yemmiganur municipalities.

Corona-19 positive cases in rural areas include Nandyal 9, Panyam 9, Kodumur 8, Banaganapalli 6, Chagalamarri 5, Pamulapadu 4, Sirvella 3, Gadivemula 2, Kallur 2, Aspari, Bandi Atmakur, Gonegandla, Krishna Giri, Kurnool, Nandikotkur, Orwakal, Owk, Rudravaram, Sanjamala, Tuggali, Veldurthy, Alampur and Gadwal in Telangana state have reported each one.

Of the 43 cases registered on Thursday, 32 were from Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits and 8 from Nandyal, 2 at Pamulapadu and one at Alampur in Telangana state. This information was disclosed by the district administration.