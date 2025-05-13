Corporation chief and deputy mayors presented ‘sare’ to goddess Gangamma

Tirupati: The commissioner Narapureddy Mourya presented sareee on behalf of Tirupati municipal Corporation on Monday to goddess Gangamma, on Jathara.

The commissioner accompanied by Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, RC Munikrishna, senior officials and corporators came in a procession from the corporation office to the accompaniment of traditional music to the temple for presenting saree.

She along with senior officials presented saree to temple priests Murali Swamy and Ramakrishna and had darshan.

She said she prayed the goddess to shower her blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Tirupati. Commissioner said the corporation, police and other departments are fully geared up for the Viswaroopa darshanam of goddess which will be last day of Jathara on Tuesday. Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amariah, Superintendent Engineer Shyam Sunder, Revenue Officer Sethumadhav were also present.