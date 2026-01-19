Corporation launches drive to recover long-pending property tax dues

Kurnool: The Municipal Corporation has decided to intensify action against chronic property tax defaulters, signaling the end of prolonged extensions and a lenient approach. Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath, while reviewing the progress of tax collections on Sunday, directed officials to ensure strict enforcement measures to recover long-pending arrears.

The review meeting, held at the Municipal Corporation office, was attended by senior officials from the Revenue, Engineering, and Town Planning departments.

Stressing that steady revenue inflow is essential for sustaining and accelerating urban development works, the Commissioner underlined the urgency of recovering outstanding dues. He instructed officials to finalise a list of major long-term defaulters and to promptly initiate legal measures, including the attachment and seizure of properties. The Commissioner made it clear that officials should function without fear or favour and should not succumb to any external pressure while implementing the recovery process.

As part of the intensified drive, the Commissioner ordered the constitution of three dedicated enforcement teams to focus exclusively on property tax recovery. The teams will be led respectively by Additional Commissioner RGV Krishna along with Revenue Officer Junaid, Deputy Commissioner Satish Kumar Reddy with Revenue Officer Swarnalatha, and Secretary Nagaraju with Revenue Officer Wajid. Supporting staff including Revenue Inspectors, Assistant Revenue Inspectors, and administrative personnel have been attached to these teams to ensure smooth execution of the drive.

According to the action plan outlined during the meeting, each team has been instructed to carry out seizure and attachment proceedings on a fixed number of properties both in the morning and evening sessions every day. Senior officials present at the meeting included Superintending Engineer Ramanamurthy, Municipal Health Officer Nagaprasad, Town Planning Officer Anjad Basha, Superintendent Manzoor Basha, and other revenue officials. The Commissioner reiterated that daily monitoring of the drive would be undertaken to ensure accountability and to significantly improve property tax collections in the coming days.