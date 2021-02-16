Corporator Ramesh murder case accused arrested

Kakinada: The police unravelled the murder case YSRCP Corporator Kampara Ramesh (47) and arrested the accused, G Veera Venkata Satyanarayana alias Chinna and his brother (minor) at Pithapuram on Monday. DSP V Bhima Rao told the media here on Monday that the murder created tension in the city and SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi deputed armed special teams to nab the accused.

Under the directions of the SP Asmi, the special teams searched for the duo in various places and finally arrested them in Pithapuram. He said that there are certain differences between Chinna and Ramesh. He stated that the accused had quarrelled with the deceased person deliberately two or three times. He confessed to have killed Ramesh.

Sarparam CI Nunna Raju arrested them and sent them to remand. He said that the minor was sent to the juvenile court.

The police seized the Honda City car (AP 39 AJ 0345) belonging to the accused.

SP Asmi complimented the police personnel for their swift action and arrest of the accused.