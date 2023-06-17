  • Menu
Couple dies and children injured after lorry hits bike in Uravakonda
In a fatal road accident at Penna Ahobilam in Uravakonda mandal of Anantapur district, two people died and two other seriously injured after a lorry hits a bike.

The deceased were identified as Swati and Nagaraju traveling on a bike. The incident happened while the couple along with her two children went to a fair and returning home where the couple died while children injured seriously.

The injured have been taken to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

