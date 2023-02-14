Couple dies by road accident just three days after wedding in Srikakulam

A newlywed couple lost their lives just after three days of marriage in a road accident near Odisha border after a tractor hits the two wheeler. Going into the details, Venu Rattakanna, who lives in Itchapuram Bellupada Colony of Srikakulam district, works in a shop and got married to Subhadra from Brahmapura at Simhachalam on 10th of this month. All family members and relatives were present.



After the wedding, they came from Simhachalam and organized a dinner at Itchapuram on the 12th (Sunday). However, in Monday, the couple left Itchapuram on a bike to go to their in-laws in Odisha. While on their way, a tractor hit their bike near Golantra on Odisha border leaving Subhadra die on the spot and Venu declared dead after reaching hospital. The families of the deceased were in shock and in sorrow.

Venu's father died earlier and he lives with his mother, elder brother and sister. With this. The police have registered a case on this road accident.