Couple Killed in Early Morning Highway Crash in Chittoor

A married couple died in a road accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Sunday after their car collided with a lorry on the Chittoor–Tirupati highway.

The victims, identified as Satish and Bhagyalakshmi, were travelling with their family to Tirumala when the incident occurred. According to reports, the car rear-ended a lorry moving ahead, resulting in a fatal impact.

Satish and Bhagyalakshmi died at the scene. Their son, Sushanth, daughter, Pavani, and the driver, Pradeep, who were also in the vehicle, escaped without injuries.

The family is said to be from Mandya in Karnataka and was undertaking a pilgrimage to Tirumala at the time of the accident. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision