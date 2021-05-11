Top
Couple struggling with cancer, heart ailment wins Covid battle

Highlights

The couple continued their food as usual and went round doing their daily work without interruption

Srikakulam: Here is an inspiring story of a couple. While SVRM Patnaik, 73 is a cancer patient for last 15 years his wife Kamala 69 has heart ailment. Both were tested positive recently.

Talking to The Hans India, they said initially they were little worried since they had other serious ailments. But then they reassured themselves that nothing would happen and they would win over Covid-19.

They took treatment under the guidance of Dr Tammineni Venu Gopal at Amrutha Hospital in Srikakulam city. In addition to their regular medicine for their existing chronic diseases they started using the medicines for Coronavirus and strictly followed the instructions of the doctor. They told themselves that it was not a bigger deadly disease than cancer or heart ailments.

They said they took their food as usual and went round doing their daily work without interruption. In addition they started meditation and praying to god both during morning and evening hours. "We left everything to god and doctor and remained calm," they said. Finally they tested negative. "Never feel tensed. The worst will pass over is what we would like tell one and all," said the couple.

