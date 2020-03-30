COVID-19: DGP Gautam Sawang orders officials to keep sick police at bay from lockdown duties

DGP Gautam Sawang has instructed police officials not to hand over coronavirus lockdown duties to the police who are suffering from chronic diseases in the state. He issued a statement to the media on Sunday night. "Police personnel over 55 years of age at the field have been ordered not to perform lockdown duty. People with problems such as heart disease, breathing and diabetes should be kept away from field duties. They should be assigned only at a police station, office and control room, " reads DGP statement.

While the IAS Officers' Association on Sunday has announced the donation of three-day salary to the chief minister relief fund to fight coronavirus outbreak. The association's general secretary Praveen Kumar has issued a statement. "Every IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre has donated three days' salary, " Praveen Prakash said.

On the other hand, the four IAS officers of the AP Cadre 2004 batch issued a super-time scale. CS Nilam Sawhney issued a notice to this extent. IAS officers Bhaskar Katamani, PS Pradyumna, I. Samuel Kumar, H. Arun Kumar, M. Padma, P. Usha Kumari and Shobha were among those received super time scale.